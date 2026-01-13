The headline sounds technical. Procedural. Almost boring.

An SEC official says investment advisers can use artificial intelligence to help with proxy voting.

But buried inside that endorsement is one of the most consequential governance shifts of the modern era:

We are no longer just debating how companies should be run. We are beginning to program those decisions into machines.

The moment AI is allowed to operate inside fiduciary judgment, governance stops being exclusively human. It becomes architectural. It becomes software. And software does not debate. It enforces.

This is not about efficiency. It is about authority.

We Have Delegated Before, But This Is Different

History shows that delegation always reshapes power.

First came proxy advisory firms. Institutions outsourced analysis to ISS and Glass Lewis. That was controversial, but at least humans still authored the recommendations. Bias could be argued. Conflicts could be questioned. Judgment was visible.

Then came algorithmic trading. Machines optimized speed and efficiency, but humans still set strategy.

Then came robo-advisors. Automated portfolios, but humans remained legally responsible.

Each step moved judgment further from people and closer to systems.

AI is not the next step.

It is the first system designed to simulate reasoning itself.

That changes everything.

COVID and Climate Proved Data Does Not Settle Values

If the last decade taught us anything, it is that facts do not resolve moral conflict.

During COVID:

Some valued safety above freedom.

Others valued autonomy above compliance.

During climate debates:

Some prioritize environmental precaution.

Others prioritize economic stability and energy continuity.

These were not disputes about spreadsheets.

They were disputes about identity, risk tolerance, and trust.

AI cannot “hold” disagreement.

It must select one value structure and enforce it consistently.

That is not neutrality.

That is institutionalized preference.

Reality Check: AI Must Choose a Point of View

Every AI system optimizes toward something:

Regulatory compliance

Risk minimization

Institutional stability

Majority consensus

Litigation avoidance

Those are not technical settings. They are cultural decisions.

So when AI analyzes a proxy vote:

It is not just parsing documents.

It is expressing a worldview.

Do we prioritize:

Stability or disruption?

Environmental precaution or economic continuity?

Shareholder return or stakeholder ideology?

Centralized control or plural dissent?

Humans debate those questions.

AI resolves them permanently, in code.

Proxy Voting Is Moral Governance, Not Clerical Work

Proxy votes decide:

Executive pay

Corporate culture

Environmental commitments

Social positioning

Political risk tolerance

This is not paperwork.

This is corporate civilization design.

To automate proxy voting is to automate morality.

And morality should never be automated without public consent.

Bias Doesn’t Disappear. It Hardens.

Human bias can be challenged.

Human ideology can evolve.

Human error can be confronted.

AI bias becomes infrastructure.

Once values are embedded into models:

They stop being debated.

They become default behavior.

They become invisible authority.

What was once political disagreement becomes operational routine.

That is far more powerful than persuasion.

The Concentration of Power Problem

Proxy advisors already concentrate influence.

AI will consolidate it further.

Whoever controls:

Model architecture

Training data

Optimization goals

Regulatory interpretation

Controls corporate behavior at scale.

That is not decentralization.

That is digital central planning.

The Moral Shield Effect

Once decisions are “system-generated,” institutions gain insulation:

“The model recommended it.”

“The system approved it.”

“The process was compliant.”

No human fully owns the consequence.

This is not accountability.

It is moral outsourcing.

Why the SEC Endorsement Is Historically Different

This is not just regulatory permission.

It is a philosophical shift:

Fiduciary responsibility no longer requires human-originated reasoning.

Only human approval of system output.

That is the line that just moved.

Judgment has become procedural.

ESG’s Real Test

ESG was built on the promise of responsibility:

Ethical governance

Human-centered decision-making

Transparency

If ESG becomes automated, it becomes the opposite of what it claims:

Not conscience-driven governance,

but compliance-driven control.

This is not anti-AI.

This is pro-human authority.

The Quietest Revolution

This will not come with protests.

There will be no election over it.

There will be no public referendum.

It will arrive as:

Policy updates

Software deployments

Compliance memos

And once installed, it will simply be “how things are done.”

The question is not whether AI can help governance.

The question is:

Who decides which values get enforced when governance becomes code?

Because once values are operational, they stop being optional.

They stop being human.

They become law by algorithm.

