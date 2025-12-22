“University of Alabama” by Jim Bauer is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

The University of Alabama’s decision this month to suspend two long-running student magazines has placed the campus at the center of a growing national tension: how federal and state efforts to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion programs intersect with free-speech protections—particularly when those protections involve student journalism.

The suspended publications—Alice, a magazine that has historically covered women’s issues on campus, and Nineteen Fifty-Six, which focuses on the experiences of Black students—were halted after university officials cited a U.S. Department of Justice memo. The guidance, issued as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to curb what it views as discriminatory DEI practices, has prompted universities across the country to reevaluate programming, funding structures, and student organizations that might be interpreted as identity-based.

The administration has simultaneously emphasized the importance of free expression on campus, a parallel principle that complicates the application of those policies when the entities affected are editorial rather than administrative.

For Nineteen Fifty-Six, the suspension is not an abstract policy debate—it is a tangible loss of a student-run platform that has existed to document and contextualize life on campus from a perspective often absent from official university channels.

“It means everything,” said Kendal Wright, editor-in-chief of Nineteen Fifty-Six and a senior at University of Alabama. “The point was campus—so other people could get a better understanding of our experiences, and Black students could have a place to talk about them.”

A Broader Policy Moment

Wright situates the magazine’s suspension within a longer arc of policy changes in Alabama. In 2024, the state passed SB129, legislation that restricted the use of public funds for certain DEI-related offices and programs. The bill resulted in the closure of Alabama’s Black Student Union office and the rebranding or elimination of several LGBTQIA+ and diversity-focused campus spaces.

To students involved in Nineteen Fifty-Six, the magazine’s suspension feels like a continuation of that trajectory—less a single administrative decision than a cumulative narrowing of institutional support.

“I think it’s part of a bigger issue,” Wright said. “We’ve already seen safe spaces removed or renamed. This feels like another piece of that same puzzle.”

University officials, for their part, have framed the move as a compliance decision rather than an editorial judgment. According to NPR reporting, administrators cited federal guidance cautioning institutions against policies or funding mechanisms that could be interpreted as favoring or disadvantaging individuals based on race or gender—even indirectly.

What remains unsettled is where student journalism falls within that framework.

Journalism or Programming?

Student magazines occupy an unusual space in higher education. They are often funded through student fees or university support, yet operate with editorial independence. They are not administrative offices, nor are they policy-setting bodies. Their purpose is expressive rather than regulatory.

That distinction is what troubles press-freedom advocates watching the Alabama case.

While neither Alice nor Nineteen Fifty-Six restricted participation based on identity, both publications focused their editorial missions on experiences tied to gender or race—raising questions about whether subject matter alone is now sufficient to trigger compliance concerns.

For Wright, the impact is deeply personal.

“It hurt,” she said. “It took me a couple of days before I could even figure out how to put my feelings into action.”

The Cost of Silence

Over its run, Nineteen Fifty-Six published themed issues that explored Black student life through multiple lenses—relationships, education, regional identity, and intersectionality. One double issue, Multitudes and Southern Charm, examined what it means to be Black in the South while rejecting the notion that Black students are a monolith.

Another issue focused on navigating education and professional pathways on campus—stories that Wright says rarely appear in official university publications.

“If the magazine stops publishing,” she said, “so many people lose their voice.”

Students can, of course, publish independently. But Wright argues that institutional recognition matters—not just for funding, but for visibility, legitimacy, and access.

“Having a supported place on campus where those stories could go—that mattered,” she said. “Without that, the funnel disappears.”

An Alumni Intervention

In response to the suspensions, an alumni organization called Masthead moved quickly to organize a fundraiser for both magazines. The effort raised enough money to allow Alice and Nineteen Fifty-Six to print their spring issues—temporarily bypassing the need for university funding.

The move underscores a key reality of the current moment: when institutions pull back, informal networks often step in. But those networks are not guaranteed, and they are not substitutes for stable, long-term support.

The university has indicated it may explore alternative publication models that comply with federal guidance while representing a broad range of student voices. What those models look like—and whether they preserve true editorial independence—remains unclear.

A Test Case Beyond Alabama

The University of Alabama’s decision is now being watched well beyond Tuscaloosa. As federal and state governments continue to scrutinize DEI policies, universities are being forced to draw lines—sometimes hastily—between compliance and expression.

Student journalism sits directly on that fault line.

If publications defined by perspective rather than policy are treated as regulatory instruments rather than expressive ones, the implications extend far beyond Alabama. The question is not whether universities must follow the law—they must—but whether the current approach risks conflating storytelling with governance.

For Wright, the stakes are simple.

“These stories don’t stop existing just because the magazine does,” she said. “But losing the place where they belonged—that changes everything.”

