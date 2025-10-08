Somewhere between the cornfields of Iowa and the shale flats of Montana, a new kind of American power is being welded together — not through elections or markets, but through a few quiet lines of statutory language.

Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana has floated an amendment alongside pipeline-safety reauthorization efforts that would expand criminal exposure around pipeline construction — language advocates describe as deterrence and critics warn could be read as overreach. The controversy turns on whether shifting from punishing damage to punishing “prevention of construction” risks chilling lawful opposition.

The Law Already Covers It

Under 49 U.S.C. § 60123, federal law already criminalizes pipeline sabotage. The statute provides up to 20 years of imprisonment for “knowingly and willfully” damaging or destroying a covered pipeline facility, including attempts or conspiracies, and allows life imprisonment if death results. Fines are imposed under Title 18.

PHMSA’s rules cross-reference those criminal penalties and sit on top of a broader stack of oversight: the PIPES Acts, environmental review (NEPA), water permits, and state siting authorities.

So sabotage and tampering are already illegal. The fight now is whether new federal wording should reach conduct framed as “preventing construction,” and how far that should go.

Congressional sponsors promoting the 2025 pipeline-safety reauthorization argue that infrastructure must remain safe, dependable, and modernized — especially as new gases, materials, and cyber risks emerge. As the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee summarized, the PIPES Act aims to keep “critical infrastructure… secure and dependable.”

Similarly, a Senate Commerce release on the PIPELINE Safety Act of 2025 highlights updating PHMSA rules for “new pipeline materials, gases, and operating practices” and taking “precautions against cybersecurity vulnerabilities that threaten America’s energy infrastructure integrity.”

Industry groups often pair this modernization frame with support for decarbonization technologies such as carbon capture and hydrogen. API, for example, lauded federal support for “innovative technologies, like carbon capture and hydrogen,” as part of broader infrastructure policy.

In plain English: supporters see tighter penalties and clearer guardrails as part of keeping workers, assets, and timelines safe.

Critics Say: Beware Overbreadth and Chilling Effects

Opponents warn that expanding statutory verbs from “damage/destroy” to “disrupt/prevent” invites aggressive readings that could chill lawful activity. Advocacy groups active on CO₂ pipelines argue Congress should be tightening safety disclosure and emergency-response requirements — not adding criminal exposure that could sweep too broadly.

In a recent coalition push, Food & Water Watch’s policy director Jim Walsh said the PIPES framework “enables dangerous CO₂ pipeline buildout… while allowing companies to keep vital safety information secret from first responders,” calling on the Senate to “protect communities” via stronger oversight.

Civil-liberties concerns also echo a wider, years-long debate over state “critical-infrastructure” laws that increased penalties for activity around energy sites following DAPL-era protests. Analysts at FracTracker, for instance, documented a wave of such bills across multiple states beginning in 2019–2020.

The core worry: ambiguous “prevention” language could tempt prosecutors to test the margins — even if courts ultimately narrow it.

What the Statute Actually Says (and Doesn’t)

Today’s federal criminal hook is narrow and specific: knowing, willful damage or destruction of a covered pipeline facility — plus attempts and conspiracies to do the same — up to 20 years.

PHMSA’s own rulebook simply points back to § 60123 for criminal exposure; it does not invent broader crimes.

That means organizing, speaking, petitioning, refusing easements, or filing lawsuits are not crimes under current federal pipeline-safety law. Those live in the realms of the First Amendment and state property/civil law. If Congress were to add “preventing construction” or similar wording, prosecutors would still have to clear constitutional hurdles and satisfy criminal-law standards (mens rea; rule of lenity; no overbreadth).

Where ESG Enters the Picture

Whether one applauds or resists ESG, it’s undeniable that ESG governance — the operational “G” more than the investing “E/S” — now threads through federal infrastructure programs. Hydrogen hubs, carbon-capture buildouts (backstopped by 45Q tax credits), and grid-resilience corridors are often executed via public-private partnerships (PPPs) in which federal money and agency approvals confer a kind of quasi-public mission on private actors.

Policy releases from Congress and agencies underscore this shift: enabling modern energy infrastructure, incorporating new low-carbon technologies, and guarding against cyber and physical risks — all staples of ESG-style governance checklists for risk, disclosure, and compliance.

That’s where property-rights friction begins. When a private project is designated as “critical” or “in the public interest,” eminent-domain and access authorities expand. Landowners still hold title, but the operational authority on their ground can migrate to the project operator — especially once permits, grants, and safety mandates are stacked.

Public-Private Partnerships as the Delivery Mechanism

CO₂ lines (e.g., multi-state projects using 45Q) are a live example: private developers pursue a decarbonization purpose with government-linked incentives; state commissions and federal agencies shape permitting and safety; and local communities confront a project whose legal footing is public enough to compel access but private enough that accountability can feel diffused.

Parallel dynamics show up in the hydrogen hubs and grid corridors now moving through DOE and state processes. The common denominator is governance by metrics and compliance — ESG’s native language — rather than by traditional local consent.

There was a time when ownership equaled authority. If you held the deed, you set the terms.

In today’s buildout, authority often tracks purpose. Actors carrying an approved public purpose (decarbonization, resilience, “critical infrastructure”) may gain operational leverage that outruns local preference. Agencies authorize; PPPs execute; contractors show up with letters of authority; landowners negotiate within narrowed lanes; citizens are reclassified as “stakeholders” to be consulted, not principals to be asked.

That’s not a moral judgment. It’s a structural description of how modern infrastructure is being delivered.

From Disclosure to Enforcement

ESG began as disclosure: show your emissions, risks, and controls. In federal infrastructure, it increasingly functions as enforcement: satisfy the metrics, meet the milestones, deter disruptions. Supporters see this as professionalizing a complex transition. Critics see it as narrowing civic space.

Congressional messaging around the 2025 reauthorization emphasizes safety, reliability, and new-tech readiness — aims few would oppose. But critics’ point remains: adding verbs like “preventing construction” may blur lines between protecting assets and policing dissent, and ambiguity can chill lawful conduct before any court gets to intervene.

PPPs can diffuse responsibility. When a project fails or a community feels steamrolled, who answers — the company? the commission? the federal grant office? the consultant? This diffusion is a governance risk in its own right, separate from any pipeline-rupture or safety concern.

It’s also why precision in criminal statutes matters. Overbreadth in enforcement language can shift the burden onto citizens to prove they’re not obstructing, rather than on the state to prove that they are sabotaging.

Supporters of heavier penalties argue deterrence is needed. But sabotage already faces felony exposure under § 60123; PHMSA and DOJ already have tools to penalize criminal conduct; states can also prosecute trespass, vandalism, or violence.

The policy question is whether additional verbs meaningfully target dangerous conduct that current law misses — or whether they risk scooping in constitutionally protected activity.

The Larger Pattern

At the federal level, both the House T&I Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee are moving to reauthorize PHMSA and update rules for modern gases, materials, and cyber threats — positioning pipelines as “critical” to national energy reliability and new-tech deployment.

At the advocacy level, groups working on CO₂ pipeline safety push for more transparency, emergency-response planning, and siting caution — and warn against criminal provisions that could chill opposition.

Seen together, this is the governance story of the energy transition: the migration from voluntary disclosure to mandatory compliance — with criminal penalties as the hard edge.

You can support carbon management, hydrogen delivery, and grid upgrades — and still insist that criminal statutes stay tightly drafted. In a democracy, we deter sabotage and protect dissent. The more the law pivots from punishing damage to policing “prevention,” the more courts will be asked to referee lines that should have been clear in Congress.

The energy transition is being built in steel and statute. If we value both, the language we write now must keep citizens safe without moving the goalposts on their rights.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK