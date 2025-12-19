For years, the debate over climate litigation has focused on tactics.

Are activist lawsuits a legitimate way to hold energy companies accountable? Or are they an attempt to regulate through the courts what could not be passed through legislatures?

That argument, however heated, stayed largely domestic. It was framed as a fight between environmental groups, trial lawyers, energy producers, and elected officials — a familiar American policy tug-of-war.

That framing no longer holds.

What began as a dispute over climate litigation strategy has now crossed into something more consequential: a transparency and disclosure question with legal and geopolitical dimensions.

And once that line is crossed, the issue stops being ideological and starts being institutional.

From Litigation Strategy to Federal Scrutiny

This week, twenty-six state attorneys general formally asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether two prominent climate-focused nonprofits — the Center for Climate Integrity (CCI) and Energy Foundation China (EF-China) — may have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

That request does not allege guilt. It does not resolve facts. It asks a narrow but serious question: are Americans being told the full story about who is funding and directing climate litigation that aims to reshape U.S. energy policy?

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who is leading the AG coalition, put it bluntly: organizations with links to China may be working to undermine America’s energy sector, and the public deserves to know whether those efforts are subject to federal disclosure law.

Once FARA enters the conversation, this is no longer just about climate advocacy. FARA exists for one purpose — to expose foreign influence in domestic political activity, regardless of ideology.

The Funding Web Behind Climate Lawfare

The attorneys general’s letter, and prior congressional investigations, point to a dense and coordinated ecosystem behind modern climate litigation.

The Center for Climate Integrity has become a central node. Between 2021 and 2023, it reportedly spent more than $10 million supporting climate lawsuits and congressional investigations targeting U.S. energy companies. CCI publicly describes itself as “empowering communities,” but critics argue its role looks more like strategic coordination — aligning activist research, plaintiff law firms, and receptive public officials around shared legal narratives.

Much of CCI’s funding traces back to foreign-linked philanthropic networks, including the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), backed by British billionaire Chris Hohn.

Then there is Energy Foundation China, which openly acknowledges institutional ties to Chinese government bodies and employs former Chinese Communist Party officials in senior roles. According to the AGs, EF-China has pushed more than $150 million into U.S. climate organizations, many of which are directly involved in litigation and policy campaigns against fossil fuel producers.

None of this is inherently illegal.

Foreign funding is not prohibited. Climate advocacy is protected speech. Litigation is a lawful tool.

But disclosure matters — especially when foreign principals may benefit economically or geopolitically from the policy outcomes being pursued.

When Litigation Aligns With Geopolitics

This is where the story changes.

China is not a neutral observer in the global energy system. It is a strategic competitor with a clear interest in weakening U.S. oil and gas production while expanding its own industrial, manufacturing, and energy dominance.

That does not mean every climate lawsuit serves Beijing’s interests — but when litigation outcomes consistently align with those interests, questions follow.

Congress has already raised those questions. Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearings have examined whether foreign funding is being used to wage energy policy battles that voters never approved. House investigators have warned that lawfare can function as an end-run around democratic processes.

The attorneys general are now asking whether those same efforts cross a legal threshold.

Under FARA, organizations must register if they act in the U.S. at the direction, control, or influence of a foreign principal while engaging in political activity. The law does not ban speech. It requires honesty about who is behind it.

The precedent already exists. In California’s plastics litigation, the law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy was later required by DOJ to register under FARA after foreign backing came to light — months after lawsuits were filed.

That case is now cited by the AGs as evidence that foreign influence in environmental lawfare is not hypothetical. It has already triggered federal intervention once.

Transparency Is the Point

What makes this moment different is not the existence of climate litigation. It is the pattern.

The same funding networks.

The same activist research reports.

The same plaintiff firms.

The same policy outcomes.

And now, repeated questions about foreign ties that only become visible after regulators step in.

When transparency is demanded of energy producers but resisted by advocacy networks, credibility erodes.

When nonprofits claim charitable purposes while coordinating political litigation, tax authorities take notice.

When foreign-linked money flows into domestic lawsuits with national energy implications, DOJ becomes involved.

At that point, this stops being a climate debate.

It becomes a governance issue.

The Dakota Double Take

North Dakota is one of the states now asking the federal government to investigate potential foreign influence in climate lawfare. The move is framed around transparency, disclosure, and national security — principles that resonate strongly in a state built on land, energy, and sovereignty.

But that posture has not always held when North Dakotans themselves asked for scrutiny of major projects inside the state.

In fact, recent history shows a striking disconnect: federal intervention has been required in some cases where state-level concerns were minimized or ignored, even when citizens and lawmakers raised similar transparency and security questions.

Two examples illustrate the tension.

Example One: The Grand Forks Air Base Land Purchase

When a Chinese-linked company purchased farmland near Grand Forks Air Force Base, local and state officials initially downplayed the issue. Federal authorities did not.

The U.S. Air Force publicly warned that the proposed corn milling facility posed a national security risk due to the base’s sensitive drone and surveillance operations. The concern was not speculative — it involved proximity, data transmission, air traffic, and communications infrastructure.

Only after the Air Force’s intervention did state and local leaders act to halt the project. The federal government, not the state, ultimately forced the issue into the open.

The episode became a national case study in how foreign land ownership can intersect with security risks — and how slowly those concerns can move without federal pressure.

Example Two: The Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline

In 2023, North Dakota lawmakers and landowners formally requested a state investigation into the investor structure behind Summit Carbon Solutions, particularly after disclosures that one of its financial backers, TPG Rise, included capital tied to a Chinese government-backed fund.

Despite public hearings, legislative letters, and citizen pressure, the request for a full state investigation stalled. Lawmakers were told that existing disclosures were sufficient.

Meanwhile, the issue of foreign investment in U.S. infrastructure — including pipelines, land, and energy systems — has increasingly been examined at the federal level, from Congress to national security agencies.

In other words, the transparency questions did not disappear — they simply moved up the chain.

A Pattern Worth Noting

The point is not that any project was proven improper. It is that the threshold for scrutiny appears inconsistent.

When foreign-linked influence affects national energy policy through litigation, North Dakota joins a multistate coalition urging federal investigation.

When foreign-linked capital intersects with land use, pipelines, or property rights inside the state, residents have often been told there is little to examine — until federal authorities step in or public pressure becomes unavoidable.

That inconsistency matters.

If transparency is the standard, it must apply both ways — to nonprofit litigation networks operating nationally and to large-scale infrastructure projects operating locally.

This is why the climate lawfare debate is no longer just about lawsuits.

It is about who decides when transparency is required, and whether citizens are afforded the same deference as institutions when they ask legitimate questions about power, influence, and disclosure.

North Dakota’s experience offers a cautionary lesson: when scrutiny depends on who is asking, trust erodes.

And once trust erodes, the call for federal oversight only grows louder.

The Real Question Ahead

No one has been found guilty. No case has been adjudicated. That matters.

But the question now before federal authorities is unavoidable: are Americans being fully informed about who is shaping energy policy through the courts?

If the answer is yes, transparency will vindicate the system.

If the answer is no, then climate lawfare will have exposed something larger — a disclosure gap where ideology, philanthropy, and geopolitics quietly intersect.

Either way, the controversy has moved beyond tactics.

It is now about trust.

States in the 26-State AG Coalition

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

