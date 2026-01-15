There is a moment coming when convenience no longer feels like a choice. It feels like gravity. You don’t debate gravity. You don’t negotiate with it. You just live inside of it. That is the future Gary Vaynerchuk is warning about, and it isn’t science fiction. It is already forming around us in the way we shop, eat, communicate, date, and even think.

His point is blunt: business doesn’t care about your feelings. Technology doesn’t either. AI is not arriving politely. It is arriving aggressively, invisibly, and with total indifference to nostalgia, comfort, or resistance. And the scariest part is not that machines will replace people. It is that machines will replace decision-making.

Right now, you still choose. You open Uber Eats. You scroll. You decide on Pizza Hut instead of Luigi’s. But that friction is disappearing. Soon you won’t order food. Your system will. Your health wearable, your AI assistant, your smart home will communicate with each other and decide what you eat, where it comes from, and when it arrives.

You won’t say:

“I want pizza from Luigi’s.”

You’ll say:

“I’m hungry.”

And the machine will handle the rest.

That is not convenience. That is delegation of agency.

The Toll Booth Economy

Whoever sits in the middle wins.

Amazon.

Uber Eats.

Seamless.

Alexa.

Google.

Apple.

These companies are not brands in the traditional sense. They are toll booths. They don’t create preference; they control pathways. When AI makes decisions on your behalf, those toll booths decide which businesses get traffic and which businesses vanish quietly.