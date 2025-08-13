What the FEOC? – When Supply-Chain Policy Becomes an ESG Stress Test
Host David Roberts uncovers how a new Republican budget plan threatens to gut the policy’s original intent and derail billions in clean-energy investment.
Energy security, industrial resilience, and climate targets—the three pillars of a clean-energy transition—are now facing a policy stress test. In a recent Volts podcast episode, host David Roberts takes an ESG lens to the Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, exposing how a sharp political pivot could undermine env…