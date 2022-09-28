What Is The ESG Score For Bankers Who Commit Fraud?
Eleven banks and brokerages admit they violated rules that require storage of written communications
Yesterday, eleven of the world’s largest banks and brokerages were ordered to pay $1.8bn in fines to resolve regulatory investigations over their employees’ use of messaging applications that broke record-keeping rules, regulators said.
The firms include brokerage units of Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,…