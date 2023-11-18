What is the ESG Score for Alex Jones' New Video Game?
Rumors instantly surfaced that content creators talking about NWO Wars on YouTube will be banned.
Entrepreneur and Infowars host Alex Jones released an arcade-style video game Thursday called New World Order Wars which are based on his political proclamations.
Players get to “save the world from the evil globalists’ plot to turn everyone into bug-eating pod-dwelling libtards,” according to the website, which promises fans a chance “for the first time…