What College Football Taught the World this Weekend about ESG
How the BCS Playoff System continues to expose the Entitlement Economy and their ESG Issues.
Sunday morning's announcement of the College Football Playoff reminded the world how the real marketplace in America works at the same time breaking the hearts and souls across Tallahassee, as Florida State University was left out after a 13-0 season.
This is absolutely remarkable considering FSU is an undefeated Power Five team. Historically, this kind…