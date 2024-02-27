West Virginia Warns Six Firms of Potential Boycott over ESG Investing Policies
The financial institutions will be added to West Virginia’s Restricted Financial Institution List in 45 days if they cannot prove they are not boycotting fossil fuels.
West Virginia is warning six financial institutions that they could be banned from doing business in the state because of their environmental-investing guidelines.
State treasurer Riley Moore, a Republican, alerted Citibank, HSBC, BMO Bank, and three additional financial institutions of their potential inclusion on the state’s Restricted Financial Instit…