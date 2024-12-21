West Virginia: Supreme Court Rules Against Medical Cannabis Use While on Probation
The Court’s ruling contrasts decisions rendered in some other states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Judges may prohibit people on probation from using medical marijuana despite the state’s decision to legalize and regulate the substance, according to a recent ruling by the state Supreme Court.
The Court determined that the West Virginia Cannabis Act, which lawmakers passed in 2016, “does not supersede or prevent a circuit court from requiring a probati…