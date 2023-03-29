West Virginia Passes ESG Awareness Law
Bill summary is relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments
On Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2862, which requires the state’s investment boards, which manage public pension and state investment funds, to cast proxy votes based solely on the financial interests of pensioners and taxpayers, not Environmental Social Governance ESG factors.
WEST VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE
2023 REGULAR SESSION
…