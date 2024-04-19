Welspun Tubular sues Summit Carbon Solutions for $15 million
Welspun claims that entitles it to a $15 million cancellation charge and partial reimbursement for materials it obtained to manufacture the pipe.
An Arkansas pipe manufacturer is seeking more than $15 million from a company that wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline system in Iowa amid delays of their agreement, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
The lawsuit filed by Welspun Tubular says Summit Carbon Solutions commissioned the company to produce about 785 miles of pipe, starting in May 20…