Weekly ESG Reports: Shockwave Medical, Aptar, CBC, Comparing Target and Walmart
A look at how Target and Walmart's ESG scoring ranks for specialized ESG-themed clothing lines.
This week was a busy week for ESG Report filing, but also for ESG in Action, with Target leading the way in ESG Awareness and Acceptance.
Target has been in the mainstream news recently for LGBTQ+ Pride merchandise.
Last summer Target launched Target Forward, an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy that places sustainability at the center of Target…