Water Protectors Buy Full Page Ads to Urge President Biden, Army Corps to Stop the Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline
Activist group does a six-figure ad buy, including full page print ads in the New York Times and Minneapolis Star Tribune, and digital ads in the Washington Post.
On Wednesday February 22, Honor the Earth and Indigenous Environmental Network, in partnership with renowned artists, donors, and movement leaders, launched a six-figure ad buy, including full page print ads in the New York Times and Minneapolis Star Tribune, and digital ads in the Washington Post, calling on President Biden and Jaime Pinkham of the U.S…