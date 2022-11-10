Waste Connections Releases ESG Report, Focus On Emission Reduction
The solid waste serve company introduces a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures to the report.
Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") released its 2022 Sustainability Report highlighting advancement towards the Company's aspirational ESG targets and the addition of a target for emissions reduction.
The updated report also provides expanded ESG-related disclosure with the introduction of the Task Force on Cl…