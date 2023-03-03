Washington Parents Group says ESG Rules Negatively Impacting American Schools
Alex Nester says ESG is a set of operating principles that prioritizes a stakeholder-centric or public private partnership approach to solving issues.
According to UpNorthLive , a group of Washington parents have united to raise awareness against the ESG Movement and how it is impacting the American education system.
ESG is an acronym for Environmental Social Governance is simply a loose and subjective form of regulation that focuses on climate, social and transparency issues when making corporate dec…