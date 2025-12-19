A quiet, upscale community outside Boston is on edge tonight as police investigate the fatal shooting of a prominent nuclear scientist and professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Authorities say Nuno Lolero, a husband and father of three, was shot multiple times Monday night inside the entryway of his three-story home. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News that investigators have not identified a motive and currently have no obvious suspects. Police have opened a homicide investigation and are working to piece together what led to the shooting in an area where violent crime is rare.

Neighbors reported hearing several loud gunshots shortly before police arrived.

“I heard three loud bangs,” one neighbor said. “At first, I thought someone was kicking in a door. Then we realized it might have been gunshots.”

By Tuesday night, dozens of mourners gathered outside the family’s home for a candlelight vigil, remembering Lolero as both a respected scientist and a devoted family man.

The killing comes just days after a separate tragedy at Brown University, raising concerns in academic communities across the region. Authorities say there is no evidence at this time linking the two incidents.

Investigators acknowledge the heightened anxiety surrounding the case, given Lolero’s professional background in nuclear science. Police have assembled a large investigative team and say they are working urgently to determine who carried out the shooting and why.

Chief investigative correspondent Aaron Kurski reports that detectives are continuing to canvass the neighborhood, review evidence, and interview potential witnesses as the investigation remains active.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

