Warner Music Publishes ESG Report
2022 report reaffirms commitment to ESG, including through new targets on People, Workplace, and DEI agendas, and the announcement of a partnership for more sustainable records.
Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG) released its 2022 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report. Last year, WMG became the first major music company to release a standalone ESG report, beginning to translate long-standing grassroots commitments into a more formal approach.
ESG University is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and sup…