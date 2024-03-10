Warner Bros. Discovery puts Podcast Network The Roost up for Sale as it Shuts Rooster Teeth
“It’s with a heavy heart I announce that Rooster Teeth is shutting down due to challenges facing digital media resulting from fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and monetization across platforms"
The Roost, the podcast network owned by the young-adult focused Rooster Teeth, is being shopped as Warner Bros. Discovery has announced it will close its video operation that has targeted Gen Z and Millennials with show categories including gaming, true crime, fandom, comedy, and food.
Rooster Teeth expanded into podcasting in 2020, launching The Roost …