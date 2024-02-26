WAMU Washington, DC Shutters Online Publication DCist
The shift away from digital publishing will allow WAMU to focus on its core radio products, as well as new digital audio opportunities like podcasts and live events.
American University pubcaster WAMU Washington, DC (88.5) abruptly shut down DCist, with a pop-up message appearing on the online publication before being redirected to the website of the news/talk station.
“Thank you for visiting and supporting DCist. Since 2018, it has been a part of WAMU 88.5, the Washington region's public media and NPR member station…