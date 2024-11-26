Walmart to Roll Back DEI Programs
Walmart also said it will no longer require racial equity training for staff, and will no longer participate in the annual Human Rights Campaign rankings.
Walmart has confirmed that it will curb some of its diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The country's largest retailer said it will no longer use the acronym "DEI" in company communications and will wind down the Center for Racial Equity nonprofit that it established in 2020.
