Walgreens Closing 1,200 Stores over Next 3 Years, 800 More Under Evaluation
Walgreens will close 500 stores next year, toward the end of the year, and reach a total of 1,200 store closings in the next three years, according to company executives.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) announced more store closures Tuesday, as the retail pharmacy giant continues to face pressure from the growth of online prescription delivery platforms and ongoing retail constraints.
