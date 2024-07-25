VP Kamala Harris had 92-Percent Staff Turnover During her First Three Years
Chaos reigns on the vice president’s staff. And Harris tried to hide it by claiming that her office is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
“People really, really do not want to work for Kamala Harris,” wrote former staffer Dan McLaughlin on January 2022.
According to Open Secrets, under Kamala Harris, the Office of the Vice President has been called a “revolving door,” a “staff exodus” of key aides “heading for the exits.”
That’s not hyperbole from the national media.
The auditors at OpenTheB…