Every few years, America picks a new energy waste to fund. One decade it’s coal ash, the next it’s pesticide runoff, then it’s flaring, and now—because the political winds blow hardest across the flattest land—it’s carbon from corn ethanol plants.

Billions of dollars in subsidies.

Dozens of carbon pipelines.

Universities, NGOs, and rural PACs aligned in lockstep.

A perfectly timed alignment of politics disguised as climate policy.

And all of it built around one central premise repeated by political ecosystems: Capturing CO₂ from ethanol fermentation is the easiest, purest, and most logical path toward decarbonization.

But what if that entire premise is wrong?

What if nature already supplies more CO₂—more concentrated, more abundant, more predictable, and requiring far less land use—than America could ever coax out of cornfields?

What if the very thing policymakers claim we need to “capture” is erupting straight out of the Earth every single day?

This is the hypothesis nobody wants to touch:

Volcanoes may be better carbon sources—and better energy sources—than ethanol.

Not metaphorically. Not rhetorically. Literally.

VOLCANIC CARBON: NATURE’S FORGOTTEN EMITTER

When most people think of volcanoes, they think of ash, lava, and cancelled flights—not carbon accounting. Yet volcanic systems are among the largest natural sources of concentrated CO₂ anywhere on Earth.

We’re not talking about diffuse background emissions.

We’re talking about direct vents, fumaroles, geothermal plumes, and eruptive gas columns that resemble industrial smokestacks on steroids.

A volcano like Sakurajima in Japan emits:

10,000 to 50,000 metric tons of CO₂ every 24 hours

Without fertilizer

Without diesel

Without irrigation

Without landowners

Without lawsuits

Without eminent domain

Without lobbying

Without a 45Q application packet thick enough to stun an ox

Other volcanoes—Etna, Popocatépetl, Kīlauea—double or triple that number during active phases.

Kīlauea, for example, has pushed 200,000 tons of CO₂ per day.

To put that into plain English:

One active volcano can equal the emissions of 20–100 ethanol plants.

And unlike ethanol, a volcano doesn’t require anyone to plant 90 million acres of industrial corn each year.

Yet the federal definition of “point-source CO₂ eligible for 45Q” draws a perfect circle around corn ethanol and pretends volcanoes don’t exist.

Why?

Because volcanoes don’t have political action committees.

Corn does.

ETHANOL’S CO₂ PIPELINE: AN INDUSTRIAL FICTION

Let’s talk about ethanol for a moment.

If you sit at a county commission meeting where a carbon pipeline rep unveils their glossy slideshow, you’ll hear this sentence:

“Ethanol offers the most concentrated CO₂ stream in the Midwest.”

Technically true.

Conveniently incomplete.

Yes, ethanol fermentation does release a clean CO₂ stream.

But only because we push billions of dollars of inputs—seed, fertilizer, pesticides, diesel, natural gas—into the system first.

Ethanol’s carbon isn’t “produced.” It’s manufactured through a long industrial chain:

Plant corn Apply fertilizer (mostly imported) Burn diesel Irrigate Harvest Truck Process Ferment Release CO₂ Build pipelines to move that CO₂ Inject CO₂ underground for subsidies

And then we call the CO₂ “clean” because it comes out of a fermentation tank.

Volcanoes skip steps 1 through 10.

Nature already provides a high-purity CO₂ stream.

We simply ignore it because it doesn’t have a checkbook attached to the Iowa Caucus.

THE POWER QUESTION: WHO REALLY HAS THE ENERGY?

CO₂ is one piece of the debate.

Energy is the other.

Ethanol is sold as an energy solution, but the physics are cruel:

It takes 30% more energy to produce ethanol than the energy you get from burning it (depending on whose lifecycle analysis you believe).

Every gallon yields ~21 megajoules of energy.

The U.S. ethanol industry produces ~15.5 billion gallons each year.

That’s 2.4×10¹⁸ joules per year.

Spread across 12 months, it’s a steady drip—useful, but modest.

Now compare that to the Earth’s natural volcanic power:

Mount St. Helens (1980):

Released 10¹⁷–10¹⁸ joules in under 9 hours.

That’s like burning 30–500 million barrels of ethanol instantly.

When you scale across planetary volcanic systems, geothermal fields, and magma-driven heat reservoirs, the disparity becomes absurd.

Volcanoes contain forces capable of powering entire nations.

Ethanol barely powers a political cycle.

GEOTHERMAL: THE GHOST IN THE ENERGY DEBATE

Here’s the part no lobbyist wants you to bring up:

The United States is sitting on 30–40 gigawatts of near-term, accessible geothermal energy—almost all of it related to volcanic or magmatic heat.

That’s baseload power, not intermittent.

Reliable, not weather-dependent.

Local, not imported.

And unlike ethanol:

No farmland required

No fertilizer runoff

No water depletion from irrigation

No crop insurance subsidies

No eminent domain fights

No eminent-domain-for-private-gain lawsuits

No 30-year political entanglement with rural voting blocs

The irony is stunning:

We build public–private partnerships to capture CO₂ from corn so we can justify subsidizing pipelines—while ignoring geothermal fields that could produce electricity and sequester CO₂ in basalt faster than any ethanol plant could dream.

Iceland already does it.

They inject volcanic CO₂ into volcanic rock and watch it mineralize into solid stone within two years.

It’s almost too logical for America’s political system to understand.

THE HYPOTHESIS: ARE WE CHASING THE WRONG CARBON?

Let’s put it plainly:

If the real goal is low-carbon energy and carbon sequestration…

…then volcanoes beat ethanol on every metric that isn’t political.

Carbon Concentration

Volcanoes: 90%+ at vents

Ethanol: 99%+ at fermenters

Both are point sources.

Both are easy to capture.

One occurs naturally, one requires a trillion-dollar farm-industrial complex.

Carbon Quantity

One active volcano = 10,000–200,000 tons/day

One ethanol plant = 1,000–2,000 tons/day

Energy Potential

Volcano = trillions of joules

Ethanol = millions of joules

Geothermal = gigawatts for decades

Land Use

Volcano: 0 acres

Ethanol: 90 million acres Soil erosion Nitrogen runoff Habitat loss Water stress Tractor diesel Herbicide drift



Public Cost

Volcano: $0 (no subsidies)

Ethanol: tens of billions per decade RFS Crop insurance Inflation Reduction Act 45Q State grants PPP grants University research pipelines NGO networks



Political Resistance

Volcanoes: none

Ethanol: intense Iowa Nebraska Minnesota Illinois PACs Co-ops Governors Senators The entire Renewable Fuels Association



THE REAL REASON VOLCANOES ARE NOT IN THE CARBON MARKET

No senator is flying to Italy to campaign next to Etna.

No governor is touring Popocatépetl during election cycles.

No presidential candidate is shaking hands in a geothermal field.

It’s political geography.

These are several states where ethanol, corn, ag-subsidies, and carbon-capture politics are structurally embedded into the economy — and into every presidential election cycle:

Iowa: 6 electoral votes

Minnesota: 10

Illinois: 19

Nebraska: 5

South Dakota: 3

North Dakota: 3

Kansas: 6

Wyoming: 3

Oklahoma: 7

Missouri: 10

Indiana: 11

Ohio: 17

New Total: 100 electoral votes influenced directly or indirectly by ethanol policy.

One hundred votes — over one-third of the 270 needed to win the presidency — sit within states where ethanol is not merely an energy product, but a political identity.

This is why no national candidate shows up talking about geothermal, nuclear, or volcanic CO₂ capture.

They show up talking about:

RFS

E15

45Q

Ag research grants

Corn yields

Rural subsidies

Carbon pipelines

Not because these programs make energy sense, but because they make electoral sense.

Ethanol is not just a fuel.

It’s a voting bloc.

It’s a subsidy economy.

It’s a map that every presidential campaign must navigate.

Ethanol is not a climate strategy.

It’s not even an energy strategy.

It’s an electoral strategy with a fuel byproduct.

A BETTER FUTURE (IF WE WERE ALLOWED TO HAVE ONE)

Let’s imagine—just as a thought experiment—a carbon and energy policy based on physics instead of politics.

What would it look like?

Direct CO₂ capture from volcanic vents Build capture domes

Siphon gas

Compress

Inject into on-site basalt

Zero land footprint Geothermal power plants at volcanic fields Baseload power

Local economic development

No crop insurance

No water stress

No eminent domain takings CO₂ pipelines only where needed Not 2,000 miles across private farmland

Only short distances between vents and injection points Eliminate land distortion Free farmers to choose profitable crops

Let markets—not mandates—set price signals End carbon capture theater No more CO₂ “laundering” from corn to pipelines to saline caverns

Use natural concentrated emission points instead

This future is not radical.

It’s not anti-agriculture.

It’s not anti-renewable.

It’s simply logical.

Which is the exact reason it’s not happening.

THE CONCLUSION: PHYSICS VS. POLITICS

Ethanol is a political program masquerading as an energy solution.

Volcanoes are energy and carbon solutions masquerading as geological scenery.

One is subsidized into existence.

The other is ignored despite its potential.

If carbon capture were based on physics, we’d be building CO₂ harvesters on volcanoes.

If energy policy were based on engineering, we’d be developing geothermal baseload.

If climate policy were based on carbon math, ethanol would be a rounding error, not a centerpiece.

But carbon capture today is not built on physics.

Or engineering.

Or climate math.

It is built on:

Electoral maps

Rural PACs

University grant cycles

Public-private partnerships

And a very sophisticated marketing campaign aimed at landowners and taxpayers

Corn ethanol will continue to receive subsidies, pipelines, and political protection—not because it is the best source of carbon or energy, but because it is the most politically convenient one.

Volcanoes offer power and carbon without politics.

Ethanol offers politics without power.

And that may be the clearest explanation of American carbon policy anyone has written this year.

Daphne Redding comments on sustainable policy, political maneuvering, and the hidden consequences of America’s subsidy-driven economy.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK