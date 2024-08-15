Vietnam Coffee Producer to Receive Up to $25M ESG Loan
ESG loans come in two types: green loans, which are use-of-proceeds facilities that finance specific pools of ESG assets; and sustainability-linked loans, known as SLLs.
Coffee and pepper producer Phuc Sinh Corp will receive a loan of as much as US$25 million (RM110.5 million) from SAIL Investments’ Netherlands-based &Green Fund.
The Ho Chi Minh City-based company, which also exports chilies, cashew nuts, cassia and other products, is the first Vietnamese company to get direct support from the environmentally focused fo…