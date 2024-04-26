Vermont Leads the Worst Crash Fatality Report
Vermont also has a shocking fatality rate of approximately 51.95%, where more than half of people involved in a deadly crash succumbed to their injures.
A new study analyzing accident data from a four-year period has identified Vermont, Montana, and New Hampshire as the states with the worst crash fatality rates.
The investigation, conducted by Ohio Personal Injury Lawyer John Fitch, used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over a four-year period. The extensive dataset …