Veritonic says it’s ‘Democratizing’ Access to Essential Data for Advertising
Audio companies can now offer data to clients at every spend level that were previously reserved for more established brands spending significant amounts of money.
After confining its Brand Lift attribution product to major ad campaigns, audio analytics and research provider Veritonic is launching a new tier dubbed Brand Lift Pulse. The self-serve solution is intended for clients at every spend level and campaign size.
Veritonic says the product gives brands access to such metrics as awareness, favorability, use, i…