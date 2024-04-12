Veritonic Rolls Out AI-Driven Longform Content Analysis Product
“Longform Content Analysis Solution empowers publishers to make data-driven decisions with confidence."
Audio analytics and research platform Veritonic has introduced its Longform Content Analysis Solution, which uses AI algorithms to provide audio and video content creators and distributors with comprehensive performance analytics.
By streamlining operations and efficiency in data correlation, Veritonic says the offering eliminates the need for manual pr…