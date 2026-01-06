For decades, venture capital followed a familiar arc: risk early, subsidize growth, tolerate losses, then demand proof. The losses were temporary. The payoff, eventually, was real. Companies either became profitable, were acquired, or failed—freeing capital to flow elsewhere.

Artificial intelligence has broken that rhythm.

What we are witnessing now is not simply aggressive investment or speculative exuberance. It is something more structurally fragile: a system where capital no longer exits through profit, but instead loops back into itself, creating the appearance of growth without touching the real economy.

The danger is not that AI might fail. It is that venture capital has quietly stopped behaving like venture capital at all.

The Illusion of Growth Without Customers

The most celebrated AI revenue figures today are not driven by consumers, productivity gains, or organic demand. They are driven by capital recycling.

The mechanism is deceptively simple:

Investors pour billions into AI firms.

Those firms immediately spend that capital on compute, cloud services, custom chips, energy contracts, and data centers—often purchased from the same companies whose investors funded them in the first place.

That spending is then booked as revenue by suppliers.

Markets interpret the revenue as growth.

Valuations rise.

New capital flows in.

The same dollar is counted multiple times.

This is not innovation scaling. It is financial alchemy.

In a traditional software cycle, revenue reflects usage. In the AI cycle, revenue increasingly reflects commitment, not consumption. Cloud capacity is purchased years in advance. Chips are ordered before workloads exist. Infrastructure is built on projections rather than proof.

On paper, growth explodes. In reality, no new wealth has been created.

During COVID, many banks, states and public private partnerships orchestrated a surge of investments into Venture Capital firms disrupting the small business ecosystem.

Venture Capital Without an Exit

Venture capital is supposed to tolerate losses temporarily in pursuit of future profitability. But many leading AI platforms now operate without a credible path to self-sustaining returns.

One company has become emblematic of this shift: OpenAI.

OpenAI is not behaving like a conventional technology firm. It is functioning as a capital-absorption engine—converting investor belief into massive, long-term contractual obligations.

Despite annual losses exceeding $8 billion and projected cumulative losses surpassing $100 billion within a few years, OpenAI has committed to spending levels typically associated with nation states. Obligations tied to compute, cloud infrastructure, custom chips, and energy now approach or exceed one trillion dollars over future planning horizons.

These commitments are not backed by revenue. They are backed by confidence that funding will never stop.

That is the pivot point. Profitability is no longer required for expansion. Access to capital is.

Each new funding round unlocks larger commitments. Each commitment reinforces the perception of inevitability. The firm becomes too embedded to question. Suppliers don’t price balance-sheet risk. Markets don’t price solvency. Governments don’t price sustainability.

They price belief.

When One Spender Becomes the Entire Market

As OpenAI’s spending expanded, it became the demand proxy for the entire AI ecosystem.

Cloud providers booked explosive growth. Semiconductor manufacturers scaled production. Utilities invested in power generation. Construction firms broke ground on data centers. All of it tied—directly or indirectly—to the same projected AI demand.

Companies like Oracle, NVIDIA, and AMD reported record growth tied to AI workloads—growth treated as structural rather than speculative.

But this expansion is synchronized around the same capital source.

This is not diversification. It is concentration disguised by complexity.

Multiple suppliers, multiple balance sheets, multiple contracts—all leaning on the same circular flow of capital. If funding slows at the center, the shock does not dissipate. It cascades.

Accounting Optics Over Cash Flow

Markets are not reacting to cash flow. They are reacting to accounting optics.

Booked revenue from long-term AI contracts is being valued as durable growth. Chip demand is forecast as permanent rather than contingent. Equity prices rise. Indices climb. Retirement accounts swell.

Yet outside of AI-linked mega-caps, the broader economy tells a different story.

Strip out the top names, and earnings growth has been flat or negative in real terms. Productivity gains remain weak. Consumer demand is under pressure. Small businesses struggle. Layoffs continue.

The stock market is not lifting the economy. It is floating above it.

This disconnect is magnified by index concentration. Roughly one-third of the S&P 500 is now driven by a handful of AI-exposed firms. Passive investment flows amplify the distortion, mechanically funneling trillions into the same balance sheets regardless of fundamentals.

What looks like diversification is, in practice, risk stacking.

Why This Cycle Is More Dangerous Than Past Bubbles

Every bubble tells itself a story. The dot-com boom promised connectivity. Housing promised stability. AI promises inevitability.

That framing matters.

Artificial intelligence is no longer treated as a discretionary technology. It is framed as foundational infrastructure—touching energy grids, defense systems, health care, logistics, finance, and government operations simultaneously.

Earlier bubbles were contained. This one is embedded.

AI infrastructure is capital-intensive, energy-hungry, and difficult to repurpose. Data centers, power plants, chip fabs, and cooling systems lock in costs years in advance. If demand underperforms, losses crystallize as stranded assets.

Capital cannot exit quietly.

This is why comparisons to earlier crashes underestimate the risk. Those bubbles burst where excess was visible. This one is woven into daily economic function.

The Return Gap No One Wants to Price

Enterprise adoption data exposes the core problem.

Despite years of integration, the vast majority of companies deploying generative AI report no material financial return. Internal pilots look impressive, but few translate into sustained profit. Adoption curves are flattening, not accelerating.

AI does not scale like software. Every incremental gain requires more compute, more energy, more infrastructure. Costs rise linearly while revenue expectations assume exponential payoff.

Companies are spending millions to automate marginal tasks—not to create new demand. The math does not close.

As a result, AI investment increasingly resembles a cost trap rather than a growth engine: capital-intensive, inflexible, and perpetually expanding just to maintain relevance.

When Private Risk Becomes Public Obligation

When returns fail to justify spending, markets normally impose discipline. This time, that discipline is politically difficult.

AI is now embedded in national strategy. Chip supply is framed as security. Data centers are labeled strategic assets. Governments have already committed hundreds of billions directly—and far more indirectly through subsidies, guarantees, and infrastructure support.

Once public systems are tied to private platforms, withdrawal becomes politically impossible.

This is how venture-funded speculation mutates into public obligation.

Losses are not written down. They are deferred. Infrastructure that fails to generate returns is reframed as long-term investment. Debt is stretched across time, currency, and future taxpayers.

The reset does not arrive as a crash. It arrives as permanence.

The Venture Capital Reckoning

The final irony is this: the technology sold as the future may force the largest economic reset of the modern era—not because it failed, but because it was never required to prove success.

Venture capital once existed to discover value. Today, in the AI economy, it increasingly exists to sustain belief.

When capital stops demanding returns, markets stop measuring reality. And when reality finally reasserts itself, the question will not be whether AI worked.

The question will be who absorbs the losses when belief collides with arithmetic.

History suggests the answer will not be investors alone.

