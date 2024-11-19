Vanguard’s Updated Investor Proxy Choice Program Includes Anti-ESG Voting Option
Three new funds have been added to the program, and the firm also included an option for investors who want a “wealth-focused,” anti-ESG voting policy option.
Vanguard, the nation’s second largest asset manager, announced that investors in three additional funds will have the opportunity to choose individualized investment and engagement policies as part of the firm’s pilot program for the 2025 proxy season. The pilot will now also allow retirement plan sponsors with eligible funds in their portfolio to parti…