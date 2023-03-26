Utah Signs Law Limiting Social Media Use
Legal opinions, polarizing politics and frantic families react to the monumental piece of legislation.
On Thursday, Utah became the first state to enact legislation that restricts children and teens from using social media without their parents' consent.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed two bills into law aimed at limiting when and where anyone younger than 18 years old can interact online, and to stop companies from luring minors to certain websites.
Unde…