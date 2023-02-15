Utah AG Sends Letter to Congress Asking to Exercise Congressional Review Act, Divest Retirements from ESG
The letter to Congress is signed by 27 states and the deadline is less than 60 days to disapprove of the rule.
ABC4 News Utah reported first that on Feb. 14, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes (R-Utah) sent a 27-state letter to U.S. Senate and House leaders, asking them to stop using Americans’ retirement savings to invest in environmental, social, and governance policies.
Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), along with other Utah senators also sent in a resolution of disap…