Use Of Digital Influencers Is Growing in Media
"This finding highlights the need for brands to strategically manage partnerships — especially for male endorsers — to avoid oversaturation that can dilute impact and reduce campaign effectiveness.”
Host-read ads have made podcasting a go-to for marketers looking to embrace endorsement ads. And a new report finds more brands are embracing the marketing strategy.
A report by Sponsor United finds 29% of brands active in the space were newcomers during the past year. It also finds that while celebrities still secure more deals, things are changing. “I…