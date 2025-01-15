USDOT Proposes New Rule to Strengthen Safety Requirements for Carbon Dioxide Pipelines
The Department of Energy has forecasted a significant expansion of the U.S. carbon dioxide pipeline network as part of a new global effort to capture and sequester excess heat-trapping carbon dioxide.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) announced new comprehensive proposed requirements for carbon dioxide (CO2) and hazardous liquid pipelines.
The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) will strengthen existing standards for hazardous liquid and CO₂ pipelines (including CO2 that is transpor…