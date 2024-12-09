USDA Launches National Testing of Milk from Dairy Farms to Track Bird Flu Outbreak
The new milk testing requirements from USDA will apply nationally but will begin first in California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon and Pennsylvania, the week of Dec. 16.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it will require dairy farms to share samples of unpasteurized milk when requested, in an effort to gather more information about the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
Public health officials have tracked the spread of bird flu or H5N1 in domestic poultry flocks for years before the virus bega…