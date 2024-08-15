U.S. Wind Generation Hit Record in April 2024, Exceeding Coal-Fired Generation
This past spring was the first time U.S. wind generation has exceeded coal-fired generation for two months in a row. Wind power generally produces the most electricity in the springtime.
Electricity generation from wind established a new record in the United States in April, and wind generation exceeded coal-fired generation in both March and April, data from our July 2024 Monthly Energy Review show.
U.S. wind generation exceeded coal-fired generation for the first time in April 2023 but did not do so again until 11 months later. This pa…