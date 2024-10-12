US Territory Halts Pre-Employment Marijuana Testing
The Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands with a population of approximately 56,000 people, has signed legislation into law ending pre-employment marijuana screening.
Saipan, CNMI: The Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), a US territory with a population of approximately 56,000 people, has signed legislation into law ending pre-employment marijuana screening as a requirement for most government jobs.
Public Law 23-27 eliminates pre-employment testing for most public jobs. However, the b…