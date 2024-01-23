U.S. Oil Giant Exxon Mobil Sues Activist Investors to Prevent Climate Proposals
The complaint was filed Sunday in a Texas court against Arjuna Capital, a Massachusetts-based investment firm, and Follow This, an Amsterdam-based activist investor group.
Over the weekend, Exxon Mobil filed a lawsuit against U.S. and Dutch activist investors in a bid to stop them from submitting climate proposals during the oil giant’s annual shareholder meeting.
It marks a first for the U.S. oil major and is the latest step in an intensifying battle between companies and environmental campaigners.
