US House Votes to Block ESG Investment Rule
The lawmakers voted 216-204 to adopt a joint resolution that would prevent the Labor Department from enforcing an ESG Rule.
The Republican-controlled U.S. House voted on Tuesday to block President Joe Biden's administration from allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, issues in their investment decisions.
