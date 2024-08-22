U.S. Federal Court Strikes Down Missouri Anti-ESG Investing Rule
The rule formed part of an ongoing anti-ESG movement by Republican politicians in the U.S. Missouri has been actively involved in several anti-ESG initiatives.
A U.S. federal court has issued a ruling blocking new regulations in Missouri aimed at limiting the ability of financial professionals to integrate ESG considerations into their investment advice, finding that the regulation was vague and unconstitutional.
The regulation, initiated by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and passed in 2023, required…