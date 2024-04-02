Upholding Fossil Fuels: Ensuring Environmental Integrity and Energy Security
A quick reminder that fossil fuels serve as the backbone of global energy infrastructure, powering economies, industries, and livelihoods worldwide.
In today's ever-evolving energy landscape, the debate surrounding fossil fuels remains fiercely contentious. As staunch advocates for the oil and gas industry, we firmly assert that fossil fuels should retain their status as a fundamental energy source. Contrary to the pervasive narrative, fossil fuels not only provide unparalleled energy reliability bu…