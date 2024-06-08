Univar Solutions Publishes 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Highlights mark progress toward ESG goals to 2025 and beyond, including environmental goals to help the Company reach a net-zero carbon future.
Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, released its 2023 ESG report, which is available through the Univar Solutions website at https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability/esg-resources.
The report tracks Univar Solutions' progress against its ES…