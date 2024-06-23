Uniting Forces: How the Carbon Industry, Oil and Gas, and Agriculture Are Converging Under a Unified Management and Regulatory Framework
This integration promises not only to streamline operations but also to enhance their collective contribution to a more sustainable future.
In an era where environmental sustainability and climate change are pressing concerns, three historically disparate sectors—carbon, oil and gas, and agriculture—are finding themselves on convergent paths. The traditional boundaries that once separated these industries are dissolving as they come together under a unified management system and regulatory …