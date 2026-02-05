On a warm February evening in Havana, the power went out again.

The city didn’t gasp — it exhaled. This wasn’t surprise. It was recognition. Apartment buildings darkened floor by floor. Street vendors lit candles. Hospitals switched to generators, counting hours, not days. In a country already rationing fuel, time itself has become the most precious commodity.

Last week, the United Nations issued a warning rarely used in modern diplomacy: Cuba is at risk of humanitarian collapse.

The phrase landed quietly in the news cycle, overshadowed by politics. But collapse, in this case, is not metaphor. It is mechanical. Electrical. Physical. And increasingly irreversible.

Energy as the First Domino

For months, Cuba has endured rolling blackouts caused by fuel shortages. But energy scarcity is not an isolated problem. It is the first domino in a tightly coupled system.

No fuel means:

Power stations fail

Water pumps slow or stop

Food distribution stalls

Hospitals triage electricity alongside patients

The UN’s warning — delivered by Secretary-General António Guterres — framed the crisis plainly: without reliable fuel imports, essential services cannot function, regardless of political ideology or economic model.

Energy, the UN cautioned, is no longer an abstract policy lever. It is a humanitarian threshold.

A New Tool of Pressure

As that warning echoed, Washington escalated.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing tariffs on any country that sells or supplies oil to Cuba. The order does not name countries. It does not specify rates. It does not limit duration.

It does something more powerful: it creates uncertainty.

“We’re taking steps,” Trump said, “to ensure that forces hostile to America are not being subsidized — and that includes cutting off Cuba’s access to oil.”

This is not a traditional embargo. It is secondary pressure, aimed not at Cuba directly but at its remaining lifelines.

Diplomats describe it as a warning shot across global energy markets: Supply Cuba, and your own exports may suffer.

The Supplier’s Dilemma

Nowhere is that pressure felt more acutely than in Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has walked a narrow line — expressing solidarity with Cuban civilians while attempting to avoid confrontation with Washington. Under U.S. pressure, Mexico’s state oil company Pemex has reportedly paused or reduced some deliveries.

Officially, Mexico insists these are sovereign decisions. Unofficially, the message is clear: every tanker now carries political risk.

Venezuela, once Cuba’s primary supplier, has condemned the tariff threat as punitive. China has warned against interference in sovereign trade. Russia says it will continue limited support. But the chilling effect is already visible.

Oil flows slow not because of law — but because of fear.

Echoes of the “Special Period”

In Havana, residents describe the present moment with a phrase heavy with memory: worse than the Special Period.

That was the early 1990s, after the collapse of Soviet support, when Cuba’s economy contracted sharply and daily life was reshaped by scarcity. People lost weight. Transportation collapsed. Electricity became intermittent.

Today’s crisis feels different — more compressed, more fragile.

An 89-year-old retiree told reporters this week that blackouts now arrive without warning and last longer than before. “Back then,” he said, “we knew what we were facing. Now it feels like the floor could drop at any moment.”

Hospitals Don’t Run on Politics

In Washington, the policy is framed as national security. In Havana, the consequences are physiological.

Hospitals cannot postpone electricity. Refrigeration for medicine is not ideological. Ambulances do not run on sanctions language.

When fuel runs low, generators become rationed assets. Emergency rooms prioritize which machines stay on. Water systems slow. Elevators stop. Heat builds.

This is why the UN used the word collapse — not crisis, not hardship, but collapse: a point at which systems stop cascading and start failing simultaneously.

Tariffs as a New Sanctions Frontier

Analysts note that the use of tariffs in this way represents a departure from traditional sanctions policy.

Sanctions historically target governments. Tariffs target trade. This hybrid approach targets relationships — pressuring countries to disengage not through law, but through economic threat.

It may reshape diplomacy far beyond Cuba.

If oil shipments can trigger tariffs today, what about electricity exports tomorrow? Medical supplies? Grid components?

The precedent is broader than the island.

On the Street, the Math Is Simpler

In Havana’s neighborhoods, politics dissolve into arithmetic.

How many hours of power today?

How much fuel remains?

Which meal gets skipped if transport shuts down?

“This isn’t about governments,” one resident said quietly. “It’s about living. About keeping the lights on. And that’s slipping away.”

Sunday morning arrives as it always does — with church bells, empty buses, darkened apartments waiting for the hum of returning current.

The question now is not whether Cuba’s grid can survive political pressure.

It is whether the world is prepared to watch energy policy become a humanitarian weapon — and what happens when the lights go out somewhere else.

