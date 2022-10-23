Unicorn Lawyer Starts Series On Zombie Wells Educating Public, Oil And Gas Regulators
Excess water injections are springing old oil wells back up from the dead.
After a very successful loss in the Republican primary for the Texas Railroad Commissioner, America’s Energy Influencer Sarah Stogner is now documenting the oil and gas wells that are coming back to life as Zombie Wellz in a new series on TikTok.
Recently on The Crude Life, Stogner discussed Zombie Wells and according to her they are wells that have a “d…