Hello and welcome to ESG University — a place where critical thinking is allowed, encouraged, and required.

ESG University does not represent any political party.

It does not serve special interests.

It does not sell ideology.

Instead, ESG University is a journey down the ESG supply chain — in a vacuum.

No talking points.

No pre-approved conclusions.

No corporate filters.

Just the systems, incentives, policies, and unintended consequences that now shape food, energy, labor, capital, and citizenship itself.

From the Farm to the Grocery Store. From the Rig to the Light Switch.

In the same way the farmer was replaced by the grocery store,

the energy worker has been replaced by the light switch.

Most people interact daily with food, energy, finance, and technology —

yet have been intentionally separated from how those systems actually work.

ESG University exists to reconnect the end user with:

Where their food comes from

Where their energy comes from

Where their entitlements come from

Who benefits — and who carries the risk

What ESG University Actually Does

ESG University serves multiple purposes:

Education without advocacy

Training without indoctrination

Review interviews, reports and transcripts from experts and analytical voices

Analysis without allegiance

Republish Op/Ed and Essays that provoke thought

Look at the core of something rather than the political rhetoric or shell

Subscribers gain:

Clear explanations of ESG frameworks, mandates, and markets

Real-world case studies across energy, agriculture, carbon, finance, and labor

Historical context explaining how we got here — and why

Tools to recognize narrative framing, incentive structures, and power shifts

This is not theory.

This is applied ESG literacy.

Skills You Actually Use

ESG University helps subscribers develop:

Critical thinking

Systems analysis

Problem-solving

Research literacy

Media discernment

These are not academic skills — they are modern survival skills.

Why This Matters in 2026

The ESG conversation is no longer optional.

It affects:

Jobs and careers

Land ownership

Energy access

Food pricing

Capital flows

Local governance

Corporate power

Retirement Accounts

Whether you support ESG, oppose it, or simply want to understand it —

you cannot opt out of its impact.

ESG University prepares individuals to be informed, engaged citizens, not passive end users.

The 2026 Funding Goal

To fund ESG University throughout 2026, the goal is:

🎯 100 paid subscribers by December 31, 2025

That’s it.

No grants.

No sponsors dictating content.

No institutional backers shaping conclusions.

Just readers who value clarity over compliance.

ESG University Subscriber Offer – 20% Off

Annual: $80 (20% discount) is only $64 for the year.

To put that in perspective:

One lunch for two = a full year of industry outreach

A couple fewer drinks at one trade show = a year of ESG literacy

One tank of gas = 12 months of independent journalism

One conference badge add-on = support for critical thinking for a year

Annual subscribers lock in their rate for all of 2026 and directly fund:

Original reporting

Deep-dive essays

Case-study breakdowns

ESG literacy content you won’t find elsewhere

Who ESG University Is For

Industry workers and ag professionals

Journalists and researchers

Business owners and investors

Students and educators

Policy-curious citizens

Anyone tired of being managed instead of informed

Public Private Partnership and NGOs

Anyone concerned about their retirement investment accounts

Political historians

Final Thoughts

ESG University is not here to tell you what to think.

It exists to help you understand what’s happening, why it’s happening,

and who benefits when no one’s paying attention.

Enjoy. Engage. Be entertained.

Please consider supporting ESG University and become a subscriber.

