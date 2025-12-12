Costco has agreed to include a shareholder proposal from an anti-ESG advocacy group — the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) — on its 2026 proxy ballot for a vote at its January 15, 2026 Annual General Meeting. This proposal asks Costco’s board to evaluate and report on the financial risks and costs associated with the company’s climate commitments.

Earlier, Costco submitted a “no-action” request to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asking the regulator to allow it to exclude the proposal from the proxy materials. But recent SEC changes mean the agency won’t substantively respond to most no-action requests this proxy season, and Costco ultimately opted to include the proposal anyway.

Why This Matters

This event matters for several reasons:

SEC Proxy Season Rule Changes

The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance announced that during the current proxy season (October 2025 through September 2026), it will not respond to most no-action requests under Rule 14a-8, which companies traditionally used to seek SEC approval to omit shareholder proposals from their ballots.

Instead, companies must notify the SEC if they intend to exclude a proposal, but the SEC won’t opine on most exclusions — effectively leaving that decision to companies.

This represents a major shift in corporate governance practice — reducing an independent check on corporate decisions about proxy content and potentially limiting investor voices around key issues like climate risk, diversity practices, and other ESG concerns.

What ESG and Anti-ESG Proposals Are

To understand the significance, it helps to define ESG and its counterpart movements:

What Is ESG?

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) refers to frameworks that investors and companies use to assess performance beyond pure financial returns, such as climate impact, workplace inclusion, and board structure. ESG investing has grown into a major global movement, with trillions of dollars under management.

ESG Shareholder Proposals

A shareholder proposal is a resolution submitted for a vote by shareholders at a company’s annual meeting. Many ESG proposals ask companies to increase transparency, set emissions targets, or adopt specific social / governance practices.

Anti-ESG Proposals

In contrast, anti-ESG proposals argue that ESG initiatives can harm shareholder value by diverting focus from profitability or imposing non-financial objectives. These resolutions often request analyses of financial risks tied to climate policies, DEI programs, or sustainability commitments.

Notably, anti-ESG proposals comprised a meaningful share of filings in recent years, though few have secured majority shareholder votes.

The Broader Regulatory and Political Backdrop

Costco’s decision isn’t happening in a vacuum. Multiple developments illuminate the shifting governance landscape:

Political and Regulatory Pressure

The U.S. federal government under President Trump has increased scrutiny of proxy advisory firms — ISS and Glass Lewis — because of their influence on ESG voting. An executive order now tasks federal agencies with investigating potential issues with their operations.

Corporate political pressures have also pushed companies to retreat from visible ESG commitments, such as DEI-linked executive pay, which has dropped at many S&P 500 companies.

Shrinking Support for ESG Votes

Across markets, support for ESG shareholder resolutions has dropped steeply over recent years, particularly in the U.S., where average backing rates are far below those seen earlier in the decade.

Legal and Governance Shifts

New laws and guidance are also influencing how shareholder proposals are handled:

The SEC’s shift toward financial materiality makes it easier for companies to argue that ESG topics are not sufficiently tied to financial performance to warrant inclusion.

Some jurisdictions and courts have seen legal challenges over ESG practices, adding further uncertainty for investors and issuers alike.

Why It Matters for Investors and Companies

Costco’s acceptance of the anti-ESG proposal highlights a few broader trends in corporate governance:

Investor Voice vs. Management Control

Traditionally, shareholder proposals have been a key way for investors to signal concerns about long-term risks — climate, human capital, and governance among them. New SEC policies could reduce these voices’ effectiveness by giving companies more control over which issues make the ballot.

Materiality and the Meaning of ESG

The debate over what is “material” — meaning financially significant to investors — is at the heart of ESG’s future. While ESG aims to broaden corporate thinking to long-term risks, critics argue that ESG can be used to pursue goals unrelated to shareholder return. The clash over proposals like Costco’s illustrates this tension.

With this new SEC regime in place, fewer shareholder proposals overall may appear on ballots outside strictly financial issues, potentially limiting engagement on climate and social policies. And when anti-ESG proposals do make it on ballots — as in Costco’s case — boards and investors will face heightened scrutiny over how they balance profit, purpose, and risk.

In Conclusion

Costco’s decision to include an anti-ESG shareholder proposal demonstrates how evolving SEC policy, political dynamics, and shifting investor priorities are reshaping corporate governance. As companies and investors navigate these changes, the tension between shareholder engagement and managerial discretion will be central to the future of ESG practices and shareholder rights.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK