Underground Property Rights for Carbon Capture
With more carbon projects, policymakers must proactively establish legal frameworks to address potential disputes surrounding access and utilization of subsurface pore spaces for CO2 storage.
As of 2022, there were about thirty operational and seventy carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects in advanced developmental phases globally. The knowledge gathered over the years from various research and development initiatives and incentives to invest in these decarbonization technologies are notable.
However, realizing the potentia…