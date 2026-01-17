Every war has an occupying force.

In the uncivil war, it wears a logo.

The most profound shift in modern conflict is not technological. It is structural. Power has quietly migrated from governments to corporations, and governments now function less as commanders and more as gatekeepers. They open doors. They create conditions. They justify access. Corporations step in and make control permanent.

Where soldiers once held territory, contracts now do.

Where flags once marked conquest, ownership structures now do.

Where armies once enforced compliance, dependency now does.

This is not conspiracy. It is design.

Corporations are perfect instruments of uncivil war because they are not bound by the moral limits of nations. They do not answer to voters. They are not constrained by sovereignty. They are accountable only to shareholders, and their allegiance is to profit, not people or borders.

When governments intervene in Venezuela and then allow corporate access to the world’s largest oil reserves, the conquest does not belong to the public. It belongs to balance sheets. When Greenland is “secured,” the future ownership of minerals, infrastructure, ports, and data corridors will not belong to citizens. It will belong to corporate entities whose lifespans exceed governments and whose influence outlasts administrations.

This is why taxpayers never truly “win” these conflicts.

They finance the conditions.

They absorb the political risk.

They inherit the moral responsibility.

But they do not receive the asset.

In traditional war, victory meant territory, resources, and strategic advantage for a nation. In uncivil war, victory means market dominance for a few.

The irony is brutal: governments invoke national security to justify actions whose rewards are privatized.

This is not capitalism.

This is militarized capitalism.

Contracts become the new weapon systems.

Infrastructure becomes the new fortress.

Supply chains become the new occupation zones.

And because corporations do not look like armies, their presence is accepted as normal. They arrive as investors, partners, developers, rebuilders. They speak the language of progress. They carry spreadsheets instead of rifles. They build pipelines instead of bases. But once embedded, they are far harder to remove than any military force.

You can withdraw troops.

You cannot easily unwind ownership.

Uncivil war is permanent because contracts are permanent.

There is no victory parade for this war. There is no surrender ceremony. There is no peace treaty. There is only normalization. A gradual acceptance that “this is how things are now.”

Energy markets reshaped.

Digital infrastructure consolidated.

Speech controlled indirectly.

Resources privatized.

Sovereignty diluted.

All without a single formal declaration of war.

And this is what makes it more dangerous than any conflict humanity has known. There is no obvious end. No moment when people say, “It’s over.” The mechanisms of control simply become part of daily life. They become policy. They become economy. They become background.

Uncivil war does not destroy cities.

It reorganizes civilization.

It trains populations to accept:

That power is technical

That dominance is procedural

That conquest is economic

That morality is optional if outcomes are profitable

It teaches people to confuse stability with justice and order with fairness.

The final betrayal of uncivil war is that it convinces societies they are no longer violent while practicing the most sophisticated form of violence ever created: structural domination.

And this returns us to the line that defines this entire moment:

Lie, cheat, and steal—but as long as there’s no bloodshed, we’re still being polite.

That is the moral code of uncivil war.

It allows leaders to overthrow governments while speaking of peace.

It allows corporations to acquire nations while speaking of partnership.

It allows censorship to be called safety.

It allows exploitation to be called development.

And because it looks calm, it escapes judgment.

We tell ourselves we are civilized because we have learned to hide the brutality of power behind language, law, and logistics. But civility without conscience is not progress. It is camouflage.

We have not moved beyond war.

We have refined it.

War now travels through fiber-optic cables.

Through shipping lanes.

Through trade agreements.

Through data centers.

Through press briefings.

Through corporate boardrooms.

The battlefield is everywhere and nowhere at once.

And the most unsettling truth of all is this:

An uncivil war is harder to resist than a violent one, because people are taught not to recognize it as war at all.

Each case shows power tightening its grip not through force, but through interpretation.

Who gets to decide:

What is violence?

What is terrorism?

What is justice?

What is accountability?

Once authority controls definitions, outcomes follow naturally.

And that is what makes Uncivil War so effective. It is not loud. It is not chaotic. It is procedural. It is managerial. It looks like governance while operating like domination.

The public is allowed to be angry.

The system is not required to change.

Uncivil War thrives on that imbalance.

It allows leaders to appear defiant while remaining compliant.

It allows institutions to appear accountable while remaining insulated.

It allows power to expand while appearing restrained.

The Minnesota episode is not a failure of leadership. It is a demonstration of how leadership has been reduced to performance inside a structure that no longer answers to it.

Local authority speaks.

Federal authority decides.

Corporate power waits patiently for stability.

That is Uncivil War at its most refined:

where conflict is visible,

where power is invisible,

and where nothing fundamental is ever truly threatened.

The next and final question is unavoidable:

If Uncivil War is everywhere—global, domestic, corporate, digital, linguistic—

then what does resistance even look like in a world where power no longer needs to fight us directly?

Because you cannot defeat what does not announce itself.

And you cannot oppose what refuses to name itself as war.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

ESG University is managed by The Content Creation & Administration Company.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK